The Chinook Observer welcomes letters from readers. Letters may be submitted via www.chinookobserver.com; emailed to editor@chinookobserver.com; mailed to P.O. Box 427, Long Beach, WA 98631; or dropped by our office at 205 Bolstad Ave. E, Suite 2, Long Beach. Please include a phone number where you can be reached in case we have questions.
Due to intense public interest in this election, we are seeing an upsurge in letters. Please bear in mind these guidelines:
• The election will effectively begin with the arrival of local ballots in the mail between Oct. 12-16. Negative comments about candidates will not be permitted after our Oct. 14 edition, but positive endorsements of candidates are welcome through the end of October.
• There is no guarantee any letter will be printed, and delays in publication are sometimes necessary due to space constraints and other factors.
• Readers’ letters debating intractable national issues and controversial politicians will be published on a space-available basis. Unless they are brief and to the point, they will be abridged by the editor.
• All letters should be limited to around 350 words, unless the editor agrees to an exception. Short letters are more likely to be published in a timely manner.
• All letters must be signed with the author’s true name and hometown. We do not publish anonymous letters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.