T’was the week before Christmas, but not all was calm and silent when it came to bagging and handing out some 13,000 pounds of potatoes.
Pictured are members of the Beach Barons Car Club and other volunteers from the Sunset Sands and Ocean Park Food Bank as they bag and ready the area prior to distributing free bags of potatoes to anyone who came by. The weather was threatening rain but that did not dampen the spirits of all who were involved with the event. Each free bag was greeted with smiles, and many thanks were received throughout the day. Deliveries of potatoes were made to various food banks, restaurants and all the food lockers on the peninsula.
There were many folks responsible for last week’s potato give away and those are Jack’s Country Store, Beach Barons Car Club, Rotary Club of the Peninsula and Fred Hill. Thank you to all who participated.
JOE NATOLI
Ocean Park
