A few things I keep in my calming bag:
• A crystal I found while I was asking God for help. It reminds me I'm not alone.
• A beautiful shell I found when I was a young teen. Happy time at a beautiful beach.
• Notecards with compliments I received. To remind me I am a good person.
• My feelings chart. It helps me identify what's going on inside me.
• In my purse, there's Steven from some cartoon. It's a toy that feels good in my hand. He calms me and brings me a smile.
My friends at Peace of Mind Pacific County and in our amazing community are a big support for me — though they don't actually fit in my calming bag :)
— Shana Wenzel
'Let’s Take Time to Play'
With our schedules out of whack, “Let’s Take Time to Play!” by Dr. KC Carroll
Try your own version of a kitchen band. Find spoons, pots and pans, bells & whistles, glasses with water at different levels, and even real band instruments if you have them. Record your band’s music and send it to relatives or friends.
Make a kite and paint it, or draw signs for your neighbors. Use paper plates and brown bags, markers, chalk, or colored tape to make your own art.
The stars are bright these days. Get a blanket or towel and lie on the grass to look for constellations. Draw one or two and go to the internet to look them up.
Draw the moon as you see it and write the date on that night. Do it again on another night. Put the star and moon pictures around your house.
Pick a board game or a card game that you want to play. Have someone make up a new rule for the game, then have another person be in charge.
Pictures in magazines can make an interesting collage. Cut out pictures you like and glue them onto poster board or a box.
Read a story to someone, or have them read a story to you. Or have the youngest person around you start a new story, followed by another person adding the next part of the story. We will never give up hope.
Helpful numbers
Coffee Hour and POMPC contact: Barb at 360-244-5566
WA-based Warmline 1-877-500-9276
OR-based Warmline 1-800-698-2392
Pacific County covid-19 news and info:
360-642-9407 South County
360-875-9407 North County
Mobile crisis line: 1-800-224-2289
Crisis text line: “HELLO” to 741741
Teen link: 1-866-833-6546
