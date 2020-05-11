My whole life I have lived in the Evergreen State Washington. Washington has so much beauty to offer and loads of great recreational space. One of my favorite activities in Washington is snowboarding. With Snoqualmie pass resort, Crystal mountain resort, Mt. Baker resort, and many other ski areas, Washington is a great place for snowboarding. However, something which concerns our state is the rise in temperatures. The climate crisis has made winters shorter and made for lower snowfall counts. Having winter cut short is a sad moment for snowboarders. In order to combat the climate's gradual warming we need to come together as a state. Make more clean-up efforts a part of Washingtonians everyday life. Also if citizens start to take the climate issue seriously we can educate more on the issue. Not taking environmental action, driven towards positive change, could prove detrimental to our nature. Nature is Washington’s gold. Without it the Pacific Northwest would not be the same. I hope everyone can cherish Washington’s beauty, while working hard to preserve it. The first step we all should take is by actually taking steps. Washington makes for a beautiful place to walk around. And by walking instead of driving, we can improve the air quality. If everyone lessened their carbon footprint then the climate crisis could be tackled. Washington is the perfect place to start direct change. We are creators in the nature world. People follow the example of Washington’s love of the earth. So why not be at the head of the conscious effort to end the climate crisis.
Jake Williams
Bellingham
