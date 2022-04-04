I am supporting the school levy for many reasons. This levy is not about what is good for you or me, but what is good for the community. I have talked with many people, older and younger than myself, asking what they thought about the levy. The common theme was that many did not know the condition of the current school facilities, they did not know about the composition and support from the facilities committee, and they did not know what the fiscal impact would mean to them. This information has been coming out slowly, but it is all there. And I personally went and spent time looking at the buildings and talking with staff. There is everything from structures failing (plumbing to support members) to general health hazards — asbestos is the worst.
There are comments in the community regarding how school board members and staff should produce another plan. I can assure you that staff and board members have spent multiple hours figuring out what is the best option. I spent time with the committee (made up of residents) and there were comments from all involved reviewing the pros and cons. I do not think one person had their mind made up before the material was presented. There was good debate on the options proposed. At the end, the logical choice of the majority was to recommend the plan that you get to decide. This is how the system is supposed to work.
Cost is always a consideration on any project, especially on public projects. The estimated increase for the bond is to go from the combined local school levy rate of $2.44 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2022 to a temporary $3.30 in 2023 and 2024 then back to $3.06 per $1,000 from 2025 to the end of the bond. What does this increase mean to you financially? For every $100,000 in assessed valuation, you could expect to pay $86 more in 2023 and 2024, and $62 more thereafter. If you had a $300,000 assessed value, you would pay $258 more in 2023. This is 70.7 cents per day, $21.20 per month. In 2025 and beyond, that goes down to $186 per year, 51 cents per day, $15.28 per month.
I truly believe the time is now for this project, as it will only increase in cost and necessity as time moves forward.
I would like to think of this as an opportunity, not just for those involved directly with the school system, but also for the communities. Students and parents would have one central location for their kids throughout their school career. I could see the Ocean Park school and grounds donated to a nonprofit, to benefit the people that live in the area. A new 501(c) organization, or a current one, such as the Port of Peninsula. The building could become something with more meaning and function than could ever be met by private investment. Just some of my initial thoughts are business incubators, permanent meeting space, a home for the food bank and athletic courts. Imagine being able to play pickleball (the new state sport) indoors at any hour.
Savings are estimated at $500,000 annually. This comes from a combination of a reduction in staff and efficiencies of sharing staff between schools, which isn’t possible in the current spread out campus. For the term of the bond, there is a potential savings of $10 million. I can’t think of a better way to spend my tax dollars. Please join me in voting yes!
DAVID GLASSON
Long Beach
