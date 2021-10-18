In his letter published on Oct. 13, local Scot Calhoun treated us to his interpretation of the Dunning-Kruger effect. To quote Mr. Calhoun: “Science tells us that a psychological phenomenon known as illusory superiority has been identified as a form of cognitive bias.”
I suspect that Mr. Calhoun’s illusory superiority as an amateur psychologist and amateur pundit have deluded him into believing that his observations of the Republican Party are based entirely upon reason and logic, when he is actually incapable of political objectivity. He suggests that the Trump’s Republican Party is taking advantage of Dunning’s research, to mislead the masses.
Nonsense, Scot. Trump’s Republican cohort has no need of Dunning’s research. It’s an honored political tradition, they know if they lie loud enough and long enough, some people will be naïve enough to believe them. Hence Joe Biden tells us the Afghanistan withdrawal was an “extraordinary success.” (It’s interesting that the media, generally, only highlights his use of the term success, leaving out the “extraordinary” modifier. Gotta’ protect old Joe from his own words!) If he says it often enough, some gullible souls are going to believe it. It is likely that Mr. Calhoun would defend Biden, or blame Trump. His cognitive bias leaves no other plausible course of action.
Mr. Calhoun is capable of committing his own exaggerations, for example, he said: “Tens of millions with social media IQs are easily duped and manipulated by Trump’s lies to the point that they turn violent.” Really? 20% to 90% people, duped by Trump’s lies, have turned violent? I have not seen any evidence, scientific or otherwise, to corroborate this extremely exaggerated statement.
You want to “Stop the Stupid,” Mr. Calhoun? Abandon partisan politics. Embrace compromise. Forget the two-bit psychology, lose the exaggerated hyperbole and tell the truth.
