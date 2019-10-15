For the past month, someone has been abandoning cars on Sandridge Road — three so far. Two were set on fire. Only one has been removed.
These vehicles are a hazard on the road, a blight on scenic route to Oysterville and a very visible example of inept government that allows these abandon vehicles to remain. Excuses are given, they need to research the ownership, they need to tag the vehicle and wait several weeks before they can be removed and other blah, blah, blah. The simple fact is that the vehicles still remain along the side of the road and one of these abandon vehicles is in a blind curve and a clear hazard along the shoulder of the road.
Please Pacific County, do something.
DAVID McCLAIN
Ocean Park
