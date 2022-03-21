I have lived in Surfside for 19 years. I love our community of over 2,000 property owners. A handful of our members have been vocal and negative about our community. This is their right but what isn't is their distorting the facts for all to hear. I am writing this so our members that do not have email or Facebook can read the newest things this group has done.
We had our monthly board meeting this past Saturday. It was a shock to see the newest five board members bring to a vote to abolish our civility clause and voted to remove it. Last Monday our civility clause helped some of those members win a court case in South Pacific County court. These trustee members are Rhonda Fern Christoph, Cori Harms, John Curran, Larry Raymer and Tom Rodgers. They voted as a block to abolish this covenant. Ronda has even stated on social media that their intent is to one by one eliminate all the covenants and finally disband and sell the water company to Ocean Beach Water. They also voted "No" to protecting our expensive water system testing equipment by defeating a small asphalt project to reduce dust around the equipment.
In the past most of the time the board has done a great job governing our community. Please be vigilant in listening to your board meeting and even both sides of the story. One of the most outspoken against us is a member who only lived here a few years and has not lived here in more than years.
