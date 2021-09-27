Tom Williams, the recently retired Ilwaco fire chief, was the first person my husband and I met when we moved to Ilwaco in 2001.
I must say I was surprised, saddened and dismayed to read Tom’s letter in the Sept. 8 edition of this paper. I was happy for Tom and his retirement after 48 years of service to my community. My concern was how his office at the firehouse was broken into by the new fire chief with the assistance of a locksmith. They broke through the ceiling and dropped down into Tom’s office. This was done three days prior to the official date of Tom’s retirement. The locks were changed without informing Tom. Why was he not called? What was the reasoning for this act of disrespect? I am asking the mayor and new chief for answers. This complete lack of respect has many in this community concerned.
I truly admire Tom's genuine care and consideration for his hometown. His honestly, knowledge, and compassion are important to me and many of my fellow citizens. I will continue to regard Chief Tom as a man of his word and will rely on him for answers. His depth of knowledge is something to be admired. His dedication to his community should be acknowledged. I cannot thank him enough for his service. I believe more should be said. Why hasn’t the mayor acknowledged this man’s accomplishments? This is not how a man that gave everything to his community should be treated.
