We often hear our elected officials and the media use the phrase Tip O’Neill made popular in modern politics. This common refrain, a reference to taking national or state contests to the local level (if you want to win) has always meant something a bit different to me. I see it as an obvious statement that the political decisions which impact our daily lives the most are those which happen at the local level.
Make no mistake, what happens in Olympia and Washington, D.C. can have a profound impact on each of us, but the challenges specific to us, to our community, are most impacted and best addressed by those who live in the community and consistently work to make it a better place for all.
The housing crisis currently plaguing our region, better support and services for our growing population of seniors, how to best balance the positive and negative impacts of tourism, unemployment and enticing new businesses to bring jobs to the region, these are just a few examples of issues which will be made better or worse, not by the elected officials we see on TV, but those we see in our neighborhoods.
It is with a mind toward the notion that “All politics is local” that I am running for Long Beach City Council District 4. I care deeply for this community. I work hard to make it a better place, not just for my family and myself, but for everyone. I believe my actions reflect just how deeply I care for Long Beach, and I will continue to work tirelessly to serve this community to the best of my ability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.