My husband and I were astounded that the board members of Willapa Behavioral decided to let Adam Marquis remain on staff as director.
What message does this send to all abused woman and children? It is a frightening message that suggests a husband is more important than they are because of his position.
We realize it is still under investigation, but Marquis should have been placed on administrative leave until the board has more time to make a decision. Surely if it is true that Marquis treats his wife and children with verbal abuse, how is he supposed to oversee treatment of domestic abusers at Willapa Behavioral? How can Marquis handle matters with his staff and clients?
We are asking all board members to think carefully about what their message is.
There will be a reckoning. We will be keeping the article. We would like an answer to all the board members about “how they came to this decision and why Marquis shouldn’t have been put on leave until further investigation.”
FRED and NANCY HOLMES
Long Beach
(1) comment
You are right to feel this way. As a former employee of WBH, MANY employees have grave issues about WBH senior leadership and the current CEO in particular. The current executive leadership team is so authoritarian that it instills a culture of fear and silence from employees. Staff have caught the former CEO viewing pornography at work, he defended another member of WBH leadership who texted pictures of his genitals to female WBH subordinates, when the women did not reciprocate that manager's sexual advances and tried to raise this issue they and others who defended them (whistleblowers) were fired, HR documents were falsified against numerous staff to make the terminations look legitimate, and much more. Many staff have pointed out illegal activities in sexual misconduct and even violations of the fair pay act and they were swiftly terminated. The entire current leadership team from the CEO to the HR manager should be replaced with caring professionals who actually have a sense of ethics and legitimate client/staff care.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.