The June 9, 2021 issue illustrated why the Observer is a great community newspaper. It was full of excellent human-interest stories — enough to get a novice novelist working on a tome about life in small rural communities.
The front page photo of Samantha Barbeau was arresting — her direct look into the camera led me to read her story carefully.
Then the sports page, which I typically only give a glance, got me reading about two more accomplished young women: Madeleine Wilkin, already a powerful pitcher in the eighth grade (the photo shows her formidable shoulders) and Erika Glenn setting scoring records in basketball. My husband, a perennial basketball fan, said, “That's a perfect jump shot,” when I suggested he read these two sports stories. Aaron Mead’s story about Glenn’s record-breaking play was particularly well written.
The last article by Leisa Jennings about the silent wounds of PTSD was particularly compassionate, a classic example of the personal essay form — a combination of facts illuminated by the writer’s first-hand experience.
VICTORIA STOPPIELLO
Nehalem
