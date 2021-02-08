This sign is on Pacific Highway and 110th, between Ocean Park and Long Beach. There is another, I am told, on 227th. Regardless of one’s political views, swastikas are a symbol of hate, anti-Semitism, and intimidation, and do not belong in our community.
The horrors of World War II and the Holocaust happened only 80 years ago. As a child I listened to concentration camp survivors tell their stories, and was grateful to live in a country like the United States, where human lives were valued and everyone was free. I know incidents like this one are on the rise everywhere. I pray that we will remain vigilant and free.
STACIE GORDON
Ocean Park
