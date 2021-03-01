We retired here in December and are excited about becoming acquainted with our new community. To that end, we are reading each issue of the Chinook Observer.
I am troubled by something I have never seen in other newspapers: Twice within the last month you have included an "Editor’s note" at the end of a letter. You were asserting that the letter writers were wrong. Following Oliver Underwood's letter published Feb. 24 you stated "this letter violates our policy against factual inaccuracies." This is troubling for four reasons:
1. You do not mention just what part of the letter is "inaccurate," leaving your readers to guess.
2. If every letter writer must be an expert and a know-it-all there is no need to have a Letters to the Editor section.
3.Is this rule being equally and equitably applied? Several weeks ago you published two long letters, which were rife with inaccuracies. There was no such editor's note at the end of either letter. What was the difference between the letters with and without editor's notes? The writers who did not receive an editor's note were expressing liberal or Democrat ideas. The letters with editor's notes were expressing what one could deem conservative or Republican ideas.
4.These editor's notes are somewhat insulting to your readers. You are suggesting that they are not capable of separating facts from falsehoods. Did you "fact check" the purported 2016 quotes in Mr. Warner's anti-GOP letter, also published last week? If so, what was your "fact checking" source? Are you using any biased and discredited "fact checkers?" How do you know that these so-called fact checkers are accurate?
Let your readers decide what is correct and what isn't. They are certainly capable.
MICHAEL J. GRUBER
Oysterville
