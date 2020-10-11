With reference to the Apostle Paul's statement in Romans 8:35-37, I submit the following as my firm belief and fervent hope for this time of conflict:
What shall alienate us from loving each other?
Shall race, religion, ethnicity, or gender?
Shall mental or physical disability?
Shall physical weakness or bodily deformity?
Shall political opinion or personal animosity?
NO.
Let us develop greater temperance of will;
Let us conquer the spirit of contention and dissatisfaction that can overwhelm us by embracing generosity, patience, and forgiveness;
For the greatness of America depends upon our individual goodwill and unity of purpose in promoting and protecting the Constitutional rights of every citizen, resolving our differences with reason, moderation, and friendly compromise.
Americans have repeatedly proven their desire and willingness to serve each other during emergencies, regardless of any differences; it is now time to apply that same loving consideration to our daily interactions.
SARA LAY
Ocean Park
