We often take much for granted in our daily routines and along comes a severe storm. Our road crews, PUD crews and law enforcement are out risking life and limb to repair and maintain our roads and power systems so emergency vehicles can transport along with providing needed power for life-saving equipment.
The next time you might complain about our dedicated professionals serving our communities, stop and remember the risk they put themselves in to help us be safe. Take a moment when the opportunity presents itself to say thank you to those who serve. Thank you!
BLAIR BRADY
Rosburg
