It’s difficult to disagree with Robert Bonney’s urging to “stay consistent” with respect to Long Beach themes (Observer, Nov. 25).
I grew up on Cape Cod, an equally sandy place, though differently formed. There came to pass in my village, an aquarium. However compact, it was a marvelous tourist attraction. It seems an easy choice to have an aquarium at the arch in lieu of a discount store. Even if it held only a single totem sturgeon, it would be perfect.
People may rightly grumble about where would aquarium development money come from. The Monterey Bay aquarium was, to the best of my knowledge, funded by a single rich person.
I’m new in town and perhaps my idea has already been proposed, and if so, I’ll add my support.
STEPHEN BRAY
Long Beach
