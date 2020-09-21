Last week there was an article on how great the non-Rod Run went, how everyone was wearing masks, etc. Well, four of us were in Long Beach on Saturday night and I beg to differ. We saw very few, and I mean very few, people with masks on, including four police officers who chatted in close proximity to each other and the other people. I was appalled. The people were all very close to each other without masks on. I hope we don't turn into another Sturgis with thousands of people infected.
SANDY BUTZER
Ocean Park
