After Ashley Nerbovig's article (tinyurl.com/Marquis-story) on March 30th regarding Adam Marquis, the CEO of Willapa Behavioral Health, and his alleged personal behavior, I was shocked and upset to read how his employees view him in his working capacity. (This refers to allegations made in a paid advertisement in the Aug. 19 edition.)
No employee should have to tolerate abuse. No employee should be expected to do a job without proper training or guidance. And, No employee should be without the community’s support when they are experiencing such stress, especially in these times.
I didn't understand then, and I don’t understand now, why the board of directors hasn’t done something! I know several people who work at WBH and have seen their stress. I believe them.
EVIE DIEBOLD
Long Beach
EDITOR'S NOTE: Marquis denied the allegation raised this spring and nothing actionable was found by an agency investigation.
