I was an attendee at the Ocean Beach School Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
It was a Zoom meeting and there were approximately 32 attendees. Barbara Puhl always does a great job of preparing the agenda and facilitating the meeting. Last night’s meeting began with an outburst of profanity from an attendee who falsely identified himself as a Board Member. I assume this is the same person(s) who posted a profanity laden comment in the chat box directed to Chairperson Turner. Graffiti was also being drawn on the document sharing portion of the screen.
I could not believe my eyes and ears. By their voices, these persons were obviously young, disruptive adolescents. Ms. Turner kindly warned them that they would not be allowed to participate in the meeting IF this behavior continued, which immediately brought on another vile tirade. Appeasement did not work. The meeting had to be shut down, restarted and everyone needed to re-join, twice. This takes a fair amount of time and derails everyone’s train of thought.
It was appalling to me that these teenagers would act like this. And to be clear, I am not saying all students or young people act this way.
Village Club has held open to the public discussions regarding the proposed $96.15 million bond resolution. If passed, the school district would move to a single compound of buildings at the Ilwaco campus. Ocean Park & Long Beach Elementary Schools would be closed. The new transportation plan includes K-12 students sharing the same bus to and from school. During a November 2021 Facilities Advisory Committee meeting and at the January 2022 open to the public Village Club Town Hall, I expressed my concern to Superintendent Amy Huntley about little 5 year-olds riding the bus with older students. In both instances, Superintendent Huntley assured that the “littles” would be treated just fine and that in fact, the “bigs” acted better around younger children plus, there would be partitions installed in the bus. The chaos that visited the OBSD Board meeting does not add confidence to that statement.
It irks me that this type of hateful, foul and misogynist behavior is met with such little concern. Furthermore; I got the feeling these kids knew there would be little or no punishment.
(0) comments
