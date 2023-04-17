Ban the Boom for our cats and dogs • Ban the Boom for safe neighborhoods • Ban the Boom for those who suffer from trauma or PTSD • Ban the Boom for endangered Snowy Plovers • Ban the Boom for one of the last unspoiled shorelines • Ban the Boom for frightened bears and their cubs • Ban the Boom for disorientated bats • Ban the Boom for a toxin and plastic free beach • Ban the Boom for clean air • Ban the Boom for to stop the deafening noise • Ban the Boom for fragile dunes • Ban the Boom for clams and oysters • Ban the Boom for farmers, chickens, goats and horses • Ban the Boom for a pristine Willapa Bay • Ban the Boom for protection of wild salmon • Ban the Boom for the honor and life of the majestic eagles • Ban the Boom for safe neighborhoods • Ban the Boom for fire prevention • Ban the Boom for enjoyment of natural beauty year round
Ban the Boom for preservation of our internationally recognized site for migratory birds • Ban the Boom for the families of wildlife • Ban the Boom for prevention of another need to evacuate •Ban the Boom for a sense well being • Ban the Boom for the love and value of nature • Ban the Boom for fire responders and law enforcement • Ban the Boom for the respect of others • Ban the Boom for a just society • Ban the Boom for increased property values • Ban the Boom for uninterrupted life cycles of nature • Ban the Boom for saving community from the burden of costly trash • Ban the Boom for preventing the need for birds to abandon their nests • Ban the Boom for all businesses, residents and nature to thrive.
