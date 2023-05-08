I don't live on the Peninsula, so I didn't get to vote on the fireworks ban, but I have spent a lot of time there. I have friends there, and love the beaches, the forested parks, the art galleries and shops, and the many places to stop for a snack or meal.

I am originally from Northern California, I lived in the Trinity Alps, and moved to Lake County, CA, because of the increasing frequency and scale of the forest fires in the mountains. And then Lake County began to burn down as well. I have friends there that were trapped in their homes surrounded by fire with no escape. I had other friends that lost their homes. It was a very frightening time.

