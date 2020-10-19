Letter: Be picky, vote Hickey Oct 19, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Status quo needs to go!Vote for Pam Hickey PUD Commissioner District 1.STEVE BOHLMANNKlipsan Beach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDetails released following OPE teacher's arrestOcean Park Elementary teacher arrested on child pornography chargesRotten tuna season comes to a closeOfficials warn of potential covid exposure in north Pacific County last weekendMemoirs of a fish-eating monster: The Pillar Rock CanneryBody recovered from river bank ID'dUS101 closed north of Raymond due to collisionOnly bumps and bruises from severe US101 head-onHome prices shoot up as supply dries upWBH manager charged with child sex crimes Images Videos CommentedObituary: Dwight Edwards (4)Endorsements: Stick with experience in this troubled time (1)Crackdown coming on businesses flouting virus rules (1)Salmon returns exceed preseason forecast (1)Obituary: John Edgar Bergman (Jon E. Joy) (1)
