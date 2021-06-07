At the Ilwaco High School Awards Ceremony held last Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Park in Long Beach, the Beach Barons Car Club was honored to present to Erika Glenn and Cory James Morrison each with a $1,500 scholarship to the college of their choice to further their education.
These two graduates were selected by the clubs Donation/Scholarship committee members from a number of resumes submitted by the graduating students. Cory is planning to attend Grays Harbor College with a major emphasis on Diesel Mechanics, and Welding/Metal Fabrication, while Erika is set her sights on Nursing/Physical Therapy and Education. Good thing, because as we all know, you get a guy around mechanical equipment and welding machines, at some point, he is going to need a nurse. (Just Kidding) We salute these two fine students for choosing to continue their education and give back to the community from which they came.
In closing, the Beach Barons Car Club congratulates the entire Ilwaco High School graduating class of 2021 and for whatever path the rest of you have chosen, may this next chapter of your life bring you good health, success, and happiness. Be well and be safe.
JOSEPH S. NATOLI
President, Beach Barons Car Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.