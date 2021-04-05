The Beach Barons Car Club held its first ever Easter Bunny Drive Thru event for our community on April 3, at the club’s field facilities.
In keeping within covid guidelines of minimal contact and distancing, vehicles were routed through the property to end up at the front gate to be greeted by fellow club members and the Easter Bunny. At that gate, children were handed Easter Bag/Baskets full of goodies and at least one toy. Drivers and chaperones were treated to a handful of candies also.
Passing through the gate, Pacific County Fire District No 1 set up fire trucks for the children see while their child safety car seat received a full inspection. Pacific County Fire District No. 1 also had firemen hats and junior firefighter badges for all who participated.
At day’s end, we saw nearly 100 cars pass through and gave out 300 some Easter bag/baskets. The remainder of our Easter bag/baskets were delivered to Fire District No. 1, which will distribute them in the community.
Our Easter Bunny Coloring Contest winners will be announced shortly. Many thanks to all who participated.
In closing, the Beach Barons Car Club would like to thank all the merchants who donated to this cause, and to Pacific County Fire District No.1 for their support in making this event a safe, fun filled, day for all.
