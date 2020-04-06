Walking the beach without cars is a real pleasure.
Unusual for this time of year, the ocean current is bringing ashore various items from the 2011 tsunami at Fukushima, Japan. We find things almost every day and here are a couple of samples.
The red light bulb is 500 watts and Google tells us it was used on squid fishing boats. Today's find is the 14-inch, very strange light bulb. It was torn loose from its heavy base. I suspect it was used to attract fish at night.
FRANK HILTON
Peninsula
