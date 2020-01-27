Last week Rick Cicerelle stated, “Facts do matter.” Yes, facts do matter.
Whether President Trump invoked the “Wag the Dog Doctrine” as a distraction from the impeachment is more than a matter of debate. It is an issue. Carol Obenour stated in a letter to this paper Trump bypassed Congress in killing Qassem Soleimani. Cicerelle claims “Facts show differently. Obama ordered the death of Bin Ladin without permission of Congress…” Each action was arguably legal, assuming Cicerelle meant Osama bin Laden, since both were sworn enemies of the U.S. We do know Obama put considerable effort in the bin Laden matter; whether Trump did is unknown.
Cicerelle states that Gun Owners of America, which deals with 2nd Amendment issues, claims President Obama left the economy in a state much worse then when he inherited it, with no reference to “The Great Recession” whose genesis is considered near the end of the Bush presidency. I won’t engage in debate, but will mention the Government Accountability Office states two years into the Trump tenure, in an April 2019 report, “The Nation’s Fiscal Health," that “Long-term fiscal projections show the federal government is on an unsustainable fiscal path.”
The 2019 so-called “do-nothing Democratic-controlled house” passed and sent over 200 bipartisan bills to the Senate, of which just 70, mostly insignificant, were passed, resulting in House Democrats decrying Mitch McConnell’s so-called “legislative graveyard,” a moniker McConnell proudly adopted, calling himself the “grim reaper” of legislation. Many graveyard occupants are bipartisan issues, including a universal background check bill, net neutrality and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, a bill making the title “Grim Reaper” perfect for McConnell.
There actually are “do-nothing Democrats” in the Senate. McConnell has prioritized confirming judges over passing meaningful bills. Therefor both parties are doing nothing, legislatively speaking. Many confirmations involve singularly unqualified candidates, some never having tried cases before a court, easily confirmed by checking with the American Bar Association.
Cicerelle calls for Democrats to stop hating and begin working in a bipartisan manner. It’s a two-way street. Facts do matter. So does the truth.
RICHARD DAWSON
Seaview
