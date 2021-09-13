I’ve known since fall 2019 that the Observer devotes more space per issue to letters on matters of local interest than on those dealing with “controversial national politicians and intractable national issues.” It’s fortunate then, isn’t it, that such subjects are matters of local interest now.
Specifically I refer to the current Trumpista flags which read “Don’t blame me! I voted for Trump!” One wonders precisely what this slogan may mean. In fact, as the majority both in Pacific County and in the nation know, the supporters of 45 are very much to blame both for the spread of covid-19 and its variants and for the vicious outbreak of violence due to their diehard resistance to the majority who support public health mandates.
These are not matters of conjecture or opinion. Every public health leader in every state has drawn a direct line between vaccine and mask deniers and flare ups in cases of covid in the past month. As for violence, it has been overwhelmingly a matter of the deniers threatening or directly assaulting those who respect science and public health. Most recently, Trumpistas across the U.S. South have assaulted fellow parents at schools who speak in favor of vaccines and masks, while in Canada the same group of deniers have spat on medical responders and even stoned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Both national leaders, Biden and Trudeau, have consequently been pushed to the point of insistence on enforcing the health mandates at the cost of the jobs of “intractable" refusers. In effect, this is a higher-intensity civil war between the vast majority who respect science and the intransigent minority who place bizarre and duplicitous claims ahead of truth and are willing to assault and kill in support of them.
Don’t blame them? I most certainly do. I regret to say that those who wave this slogan are among Trump’s chosen. After all, he said early on “I love poorly educated people!”
