"Blithe Spirit" is a production not to be missed. Quick wit and great performances throughout with outstanding set and lightening and makeup and costumes make it great. I was so impressed.
The play is at the River Theater in Ilwaco, a production by Peninsula Players. Only one weekend left. I highly recommend that the community support this event. The comedy is quick and fun and just all around well done!
CHARLOTTE PALIANI
Ocean Park
