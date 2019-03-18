The Animal Shelter Report by Cory McKeown, about the poodle Bo who needs a home, is unfortunately erroneous and misleading.
Bo belonged to my mom, who passed away recently. Unable to care for him myself, I brought him to the shelter, knowing how wonderful they are to our furry friends and sure they would find him a suitable forever home. However, if this is the information they are giving prospective adopters, and it is not the information I gave the shelter about his behavior, he will be returned often.
Bo is not, as stated, a poodle mix; he is a full pedigree miniature poodle, and he was bred to be a protector. He will bark aggressively and loudly at the least provocation or external noise and he will bite when stressed, as was probably the case for biting his last host. He has never been around children and has to be alpha dog around other dogs. He would not fit in a home with cats. There is also an issue with his house-training.
Bo was a fantastic, loving companion for my aging mom, but she did not house-train him, except to put out pee-pads. So he is trained to potty indoors.
All this simply makes Bo a challenging project for someone with the patience to train him properly. I feel he can provide the right person with loving companionship and protection, but information like what appeared last week will not accomplish that. I hope this helps and that he finds a good, understanding home.
BOB DUKE
Ocean Park
