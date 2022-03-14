I have concerns with the bond issue to be put forth by the Ocean Beach School District in April of this year.
I am a graduate of Ilwaco High School and a member of the freshman class that first moved into the high school when it was new in 1971. The next time a bond was approved in this school district, I was on the school board and my husband and I had three daughters in school. I know how difficult it was to pass a bond. We spent months with four local architects and numerous community members putting together a plan to go with the bond issue. We spent months presenting the details of what we had planned to spend the money on to the public. Dale Staudenraus and I spent many hours at each grocery store with information and we were available to answer questions. The point being, we had solid plans to go with the dollar amount of money we were requesting The public is entitled to more than a dollar amount placed on a building. Example: $4.5 million to remodel the Kaino gym? Really? Might make a better parking lot.
I am all for keeping our children safe, and when the big one happens, we have no idea when or where we will all be. Putting all students in one place sounds solid, however, what is the school district’s plan to care for all of your children and grandchildren when it happens? How will parents get to their children to pick them up? We definitely need more information on a plan.
Over the years, the voters have repeatedly told the school boards in Ocean Park they wanted their community schools and have voted accordingly. Then in 2019, the board put out four ideas to reconfigure the distribution of the children. Trying to get printed information on those plans was not possible and so without full support of the parents, the board went ahead with their plan to bus all little ones to Long Beach, thereby conditioning them to think it works. I too have concerns with putting all ages on the same bus.
Another problem of concern was in a statement made by Superintendent Huntley, that if we have cost overruns, we will just nix another part of the idea they have proposed. Again, an idea without a solid plan and real costs. We all deserve more than boiler plate figures based on square footage.
I also feel it’s time to have regular open school board meetings. The board’s job is to follow board policy. I do wonder how many of them have actually read the school’s policies. I can attest after 10 years on the board, there will be very few meetings when people show up, but when it matters to them, the people will — pickups in the parking lot is a good thing! Parents, grandparents, community members and voters care and are interested in the lives of the children. As I observe some of the changes made recently, they don’t seem to be what is helpful to a family. Example: Late start on Wednesdays twice a month for teacher planning? Why in the morning when it’s difficult enough getting kids to school, and work. Some parents choose to drive their children to the three different schools because they don’t want their kids on the bus. And the new plan will be to have the kids all ride together — K-12.
KRISTI UNRUH
Long Beach
