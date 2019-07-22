Bravo, to the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists (PAPA). Such a great performance of "Mary Poppins" (now showing now until July 28 at the Fort Columbia Theater outside of Chinook.) It was my very first visit to the theater and it was money well spent. Again, I say, bravo!
SHEILA FORTE
Astoria
