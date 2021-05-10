Matt Winters is 100% spot on in his May5 editorial in the Chinook Observer! I would underline that locals working in the service industry based on tourism do not make enough to even consider owning a home. This effect and others have been the basis of my argument for years to attract other industries that provide a wage where people can afford a newer car and live here without being paycheck to paycheck. Back in the mid 1980s, we used to pay a carpenter over $20 per hour (about $60 per hour in 2021 dollars). What happened?
In my 51 years of being a resident of the Long Beach Peninsula I have found the following to be true:
1) You don’t make enough money working for a small farm or business (oysters, construction or otherwise); only the farmer or business owner may be able to afford a home, car, etc., yet I don’t think they are “getting rich” either. Government regulations, which are made with large corporations and businesses in mind, applied to small businesses, have taken what was a way to become wealthy, spend money locally, and providing a means for philanthropy and turned it into something akin to “How can I afford to hire someone when I can’t even really pay myself.”
2) Any job to do with natural resources is just too volatile due to government whims and regulations. You might make good money logging or fishing one year, but that relies heavily on factors such as government regulations. The next year may be a big fat zero as you are held hostage to government whims and economic conditions passed down to us well beyond our control.
3) Most of these issues are a result of the big city treating us like their “backyard.” Laws are passed that hinder locals’ ability to be productive as urbanites want to come and visit their “backyard,” but don’t want to see anything but a nice view. They do not care nor want to care about how we live during the off-season as long as they are able to come and see the fair-weather before any rain arrives to ruin their vacation. Laws and government interests are made under the lens of aesthetic and not functionality or economic sustainability, and they certainly do not want to pay the overall price of making us their backyard. By no means am I encouraging the government to step in here, as they all live in the city as well and tend to only supply money to State Parks to buy up land, or pass laws that appear to increase wages, but really further limit our ability to be self-sustainable and productive.
4) Every time there is an interest of infrastructure or industry in the area, the “not in my backyard” crowd shows up. Notice that it is never those who have to worry about income from working that are protesting! Like it or not, we are not about to become the next Silicon Valley. The money here is in resource extraction (logging, oysters, clams) and manufacturing. There are ways to risk manage that allow for industries to invest in our area without destroying the urbanites' backyard. The logging industry has done it for years, as science gets better so does our efficiency. Time after time, viable industries are told “not here” without any local input or efforts to compromise — and I don’t include the transplants retiring here as local perspective.
5) Housing here is such a scarce commodity that only those retiring from jobs in the cities, which have stronger economic advantages, are able to afford housing, which drastically hurts our local economy. Allow for the development of apartments and starter homes. Let us take a piece of your backyard so we can have the people here to clean your vacation homes or help you live until your very old in the home you retired in.
This problem gets worse each year as cities get larger by population and we get more retired people who don’t want to see any activity out their windows other than a forest with deer wandering around, or an ocean without anyone standing on the beach to block their view. If someone wants to live in a retirement village or in the middle of the woods, then go there. Don’t expect us to sacrifice our local economy to only support those who contribute very little. Do people not realize that if only retired people live here, who is going to work at the grocery stores, the PUD, medical services and so forth? If the only people moving here are retired, then I don’t think they can fill the gap in employment of services as by definition, retired is not working for a wage.
It has taken us a long time to get here (if we were not here from the beginning even), but when we turn a railroad into a bike path, don’t let natural gas into the area, let a deep-water port somehow be more important way up the river, we are just further screwing ourselves. Astoria should be a huge port! It is right by the ocean, and it certainly cannot be better to travel up the river 70 miles other than the fact that there is no rail to the coast anymore.
Hell, there used to be a plywood mill in Astoria. How great would that be to have right now with a sheet of half-inch plywood going for $60 a sheet! How many jobs would there be where someone might make a decent wage without depending on tips? But someone decided to build homes for retired people to live near the river and to hell with production of plywood. Why isn’t Raymond a hub of action or even Aberdeen? Who did this to us?!
So, we have to decide if we are going to continue on our current path or are we going to get industry to come here. One of these leads to a healthy economy, the other to being someone’s backyard.
ROB WALTEMATE
Long Beach
