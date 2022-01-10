Dale Hill has penned another word-twisting ramble full of opinion and rhetoric but offered no relevant facts.
Any of the contentions I’ve made can be easily verified with a internet search and some critical thinking.
I made a claim that Trump’s lies and ineptness accounted for about 40% of covid-19 related deaths in the U.S. Hill, in his response, says “actually, that is not a fact, actual or otherwise” and called it a “dramatic excess that I choose to espouse.” He offered nothing to refute me except that flimsy attempt at ridicule.
Hill’s refusal to seek out truth while at the same time telling others they are wrong is common practice in today’s politics. They think they know the answer so they never ask the question.
The report I referred to was published by the Lancet, a respected, nonpartisan medical journal, in February 2021. Here is an excerpt from the findings: “Many of the cases and deaths were avoidable,” they said, adding that “instead of galvanizing the U.S. populace to fight the pandemic, President Trump publicly dismissed its threat (despite privately acknowledging it), discouraged action as infection spread, and eschewed international cooperation.”
Here is a link tinyurl.com/542wpj8d to a Business Insider article where you can read about the report and follow a link to the full report.
Hill goes on to call my statement that “tens of millions with social media IQs are easily duped and manipulated by Trump’s lies to the point that they turn violent,” a “blatant exaggeration.” He claims I mean that millions have “turned” violent even though my words say “turn.” Tense matters in a sentence.
Dale’s inability to discern truth goes to the arrogance of ignorance that informs his opinion and thus his words.
He accuses me of not being able to “see the truth and recognize fact” because he himself is blinded by his own ignorance.
