There are more than 70 candidates listed by name in the Pacific County Official Local Voter Pamphlet for Nov. 2, 2021. Sixteen of you bothered to make some sort of statement in it to the public and for this I thank you.
For the vast majority of you who could not be bothered to provide any information beyond your name, I ask: is the position you are running for so unimportant to you? Are you so confident that everyone knows you, knows your experience and philosophy of public service already? Do you have so little regard for your fellow citizens that you cannot be bothered to communicate with them?
I am a homeowner and have lived in Raymond for 13 years but I do not know who most of you are. I did not grow up with you. I did not go to high school with you. But I care deeply about our communities in Pacific County.
I pay taxes and depend on the local hospital, fire department and the water district. I want to know that the mayor and city council members are responsible and dedicated. I recognize that our ports are vital to our local economy and need to be managed by experienced and responsible people. I care deeply about schools and the quality of education being provided for children who will grow up to be future citizens and voters.
Next time you put your name on the ballot please include some information about yourself, your experience and your intentions for the job you are applying for as a candidate. How can I believe you will be conscientious in the position you are running for if you cannot be bothered to put a little effort into presenting yourself on the ballot? Just your name and “No Information Provided” seems lazy and even devious. Even if you are running unopposed you need to introduce yourself and show that you care enough to deserve a vote.
