Mr. Ahrens’ letter to the Feb. 5 Observer and multiple other newspapers to complain about a request for audience members to refrain from filming a Democratic candidate forum is an obvious attempt to distract the voters of Southwest Washington from the issues that matter in this year’s election. The Klickitat Democrats organized the event in Lyle as a way for candidates running for Congress in the Third Congressional District to answer questions from local Klickitat County residents, in advance of an endorsement vote by the KCDP membership.
Voters are smart enough to see through this coordinated smear by an apparent supporter of Carolyn Long’s opponent. They know that Carolyn has been and will continue to be accessible and accountable to the people of SW Washington, unlike Jaime Herrera-Beutler, who has not shown up to talk with voters in Klickitat County for over three years. (Unless a staged event is her idea of talking with voters — or “telephone town halls” with pre-screened questions on “friendly” topics.)
On the other hand, Carolyn Long has been engaging with voters in person for months, showing up at candidate forums, meet-and-greets, neighborhood canvassing, parades and fairs. Since launching her first campaign in 2017, she has also held over 40 in-person, live town halls. She constantly travels the district, faces the voters, listens to their concerns, and shares her positions — expanding access to quality affordable healthcare, protecting our environment, building strong communities through increased educational opportunities and job creation, protecting the rights of all people, and defending our democratic system of checks and balances and the rule of law. Judging by Herrera-Beutler’s actions and voting record, these are all issues that she would prefer to ignore, just like she ignores her constituents.
KIRSTEN DENNIS
White Salmon
