I am troubled by recent comparisons between the Carter and Biden administrations. Yes, both administrations had huge increases in gasoline prices. Yes, both had a troubled economy. Yes, both had high inflation. Yes, both had high unemployment.
BUT, there are key differences between these two administrations. As OPEC consolidated their power in 1975-76, they raised oil prices again and again. Thus, President Carter (1/20/77-1/20/81) inherited an energy crisis. President Biden inherited a country that was oil independent for the first time in 70 years. Within minutes of being sworn in, Biden signed the first of several executive orders guaranteed to both raise gas prices and make America dependent on foreign oil again. Carter inherited a lingering recession due to the massive tax increases during the Johnson administration. Although damaged by governors' responses to covid (Trump should have used the bully pulpit to discourage states from destroying small business), the economy Biden inherited was fundamentally strong. He quickly set about weakening it.
Carter inherited high inflation. Biden created it with his reckless tax and spend programs. Carter inherited high unemployment. Biden created it by spending programs designed to make welfare more profitable than employment, and by forcing employers to fire their workers.
That said, the two administrations are not without similarities. Foreign policy experts back then (and historians now) blamed Carter's policies for failing to stop the revolution that turned Iran into an Islamic dictatorship. This led directly to the hostage crisis wherein 52 Americans were captured and held for 444 days, until the day after Reagan was inaugurated. Biden's inexplicable withdrawal from Afghanistan created the current hostage crisis wherein hundreds of Americans and our allies are still trapped by the Taliban, or have been slaughtered already.
Leave ole Jimmy alone. He was the first president I ever voted for and he did his best. Considered an outsider, Carter had little support from the Democrat establishment led by Sen. Ted Kennedy.
