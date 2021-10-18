This is a letter in support of mayoral candidate Michael Cassinelli. I have lived in Ilwaco since 1990 when we came here in with the Coast Guard. I have seen mayors come and go in Ilwaco. I would like to tell the voters what I remember of Mike’s eight years of service as mayor of the City of Ilwaco.
Mike was responsible for the rebuilding of Elizabeth and School Streets with additions of sidewalks and streetlights along with other improvements. He also replaced several other sidewalks in Ilwaco. He was instrumental in removal and improvements to the School Hill and Sahalee wooden reservoirs. The School Hill reservoir was replaced with a larger one and was reconnected to the city pipes. The Sahalee Reservoir was replaced and connected to the Discovery Heights Reservoir — part of the Master Plan.
Mike also upgraded the water plant, took out sand filters and replaced and upgraded the plant with a modern operating system, making it easier for the employees to run the plant. Water lines were replaced and upgraded throughout the city as the need arose. Mike also hired experienced people to run both the sewer plant and water plant — Tim Pfeifer for the sewer plant and Rick Gray for the water plant — both with many years of experience in their positions. These systems were upgraded during Mike’s term and continue to be upgraded. If you do not upgrade, your system becomes outdated.
The water quality is excellent thanks to the qualified employees that both Mike and Gary hired.
Mike was and will be an asset to our community. He did a lot of work as mayor for the betterment of the community that I have not mentioned. I will be voting to elect Mike Cassinelli as mayor of Ilwaco and urge you to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.