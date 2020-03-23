I am associated with the local CCAP Senior Nutrition Center. I want to applaud the hard work that continues to assure that seniors in our community are able to meet their nutritional needs as well as knowing that there are folks out there that are thinking about them during this turbulent time.
I also wanted to let folks know that meal service on a to-go basis is still available at the Nutrition Center, 152 First Avenue, in Ilwaco, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donations for seniors 60 and older is still $4 per meal and for those under 60 the $8 fee still applies. For more information someone can be reached at 360-642-3990.
Again, I want to applaud and praise the folks that continue to work daily for some of our most vulnerable adults in our community.
BARBARA GLANSBEEK
Long Beach
