I have a complaint about Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP). A judge gave "heavy credibility" to a statement written by their Long Beach case manager and ordered an unnecessary protection order against me.
I have contacted the Aberdeen housing coordinator, CEO, CFO, and two program directors requesting we work together to have this unnecessary order rescinded and/or vacated. One director responded to me. I have requested on multiple occasions documentation of anything that would support the protection order. I made reasonable requests to work together on a review.
If CCAP does not come forth to rescind/vacate this order, it appears that they are condoning an egregious statement and they are wrong. I may need to pursue legal remedy.
REBECCA MORALES
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.