Would it be considered vulgar to offer a reason to celebrate during the turmoil and devastation that surrounds us? Probably yes: but risking such, I would offer this little bit of news that might interest some of your readers: it involves efforts to perpetuate the historical presence of the Methodist church in Ocean Park.
For evidence of the church’s historic role in the community, one might look at the plot map of the village that hangs on the wall of the Timberland Library; or google the Chamber of Commerce “History of Ocean Park and Walking Tour.” The church’s partnership with the Methodist Camp in mission since the 1930s confirms its longevity.
Its building at the corner of 262nd Place and Park Avenue has served as sanctuary for the community for 107 years, making it one of the few historic structures remaining on the peninsula. The more recently added stained-glass window continues to inspire all who enter the sanctuary.
Along with churches everywhere, the Ocean Park United Methodist Church was closed by the pandemic. Unlike other churches, the OPUMC remained closed. Concern over the safety of the structure caused many to question the wisdom of reopening.
The structure has been thoroughly scrubbed and certified safe for occupancy. A small group of members is endeavoring to perpetuate its historical presence through continued ministry to this vibrantly diverse rural coastal community. They invite you to join them, in scripture and song, to celebrate resurrection at 11 a.m. on Easter morning.
