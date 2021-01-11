Now we are seeing what happens when the truth starts getting out. Mass censorship of opposing political views.
News agencies saying Trump mentality must be cleansed from society. Does that sound like America? Nope, we heard that in Nazi Germany, and saw the results.
We are past Biden and Trump. We are past Democrat vs. Republican. We are facing good vs. evil. At what point is the media going get back to investigating and reporting facts? I implore you to start sharing the truth of what has really happened and help save our country from being controlled by China and politicians from both parties who have sold us out.
JAY VARLEY
Oysterville
