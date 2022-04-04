On Feb. 4, 2022, Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce sent an open letter to the Ocean Beach School District requesting them to rescind their $96.15 million bond proposal. There was time for OBSD to this as the school district did not file their bond resolution until Feb. 24.
One of the most compelling reasons to wait was the fact that the Washington State Legislature was in session at that time. There were many bills being determined that would have significant impact to the high rate rural taxpayers carry regarding school district capital improvement bonds. Many of these bills were passed and signed.
SSB 5933 established a school seismic safety grant program which is especially important for rural school districts like ours. Taxpayers will now have help paying for retrofitting school facilities. Other bills also signed: HB 1590, HB 1699 and HB 1664 offered relief to problems of enrollment stabilization, staffing shortages and increased staff allocations of social workers, psychologists and counselors — all referenced as needs and reasons to close two almost paid-for elementary schools and build a $44 million single campus school at the Ilwaco campus.
As a chamber of commerce, we are dedicated to protect the free-enterprise system and assist community growth. The businesses and communities in our school district are still in a recovery process from the pandemic. Adding a new, 25-year tax obligation, with a total payout estimated at over $145 million (when interest and fees are added) is not prudent, especially since new funding options have become available.
Additionally, our area suffers a lack of affordable housing. It is reasonable to expect that landlords will be forced to consider selling existing rental properties (at high market values), turn them into vacation rentals or raise already high rents if this excessive bond passes. The new tax will be substantial and will do nothing to alleviate the current affordable housing problem.
“Years of deferred maintenance” is one reason the authors of the "For Statement" (found in the Voter’s Pamphlet) cited as to why this bond needs to pass. Not maintaining facilities shows a lack of regard towards taxpayer money and poor business management skills. It puts our children in less than optimal learning environments. Maintenance should always be part of an ongoing plan to preserve facilities.
Had the school district waited to see the results of the January to March 2022 legislative session, they would have been in a better position to estimate actual costs of truly needed projects, without relying on taxpayers footing the entire bill, sans $5 million of state matching funds. They would also have had time to realize that a huge portion of this bond, the $44 million build of a single elementary school at the Ilwaco campus was a huge misstep that would very likely not be supported by voters. K-5 students benefit from a strong foundation based on the trident of School, Student and Family. This foundation will stay with them through their education. Neighborhood schools are essential to building this platform and need to be reinstated. That is why they are the heart of a community. That heart is the students.
The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Board cannot support this bond. It is not reasonable. We agree there is work to be done but this bond is not the path to achieve those results. We are disappointed that the school district felt compelled to rush to get this in place before the current $23 million bond expires at the end of the year. Making sure taxpayers do not “get used to not paying” (per OBSD board member comment in November 2021) is one more reason this bond is not acceptable. The students deserve better.
Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Board
Bonnie Cozby, Bob Beezley, Jerry Herr, Valerie Harrison, Sylvana Sorrells and J.R. Sorrells
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.