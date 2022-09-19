Rod Run ran over the beach this past weekend. I currently have a beach cabin in Ocean Park and have been coming up here since 1966. I remember going to the Rod Run in the 1980s with my grandfather at Sheldon Field. The current Rod Run is well organized and a lot of fun.

My issue is with the lack of patrols on the beach during this weekend. Saturday evening during low tide, I witnessed and have video of four cars abreast drag racing on the clam beds between Ocean Park and Klipsan. I have never seen so many people driving on the beach like it is the Oregon Dunes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.