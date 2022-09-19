Rod Run ran over the beach this past weekend. I currently have a beach cabin in Ocean Park and have been coming up here since 1966. I remember going to the Rod Run in the 1980s with my grandfather at Sheldon Field. The current Rod Run is well organized and a lot of fun.
My issue is with the lack of patrols on the beach during this weekend. Saturday evening during low tide, I witnessed and have video of four cars abreast drag racing on the clam beds between Ocean Park and Klipsan. I have never seen so many people driving on the beach like it is the Oregon Dunes.
Washington State Parks charge $30 a year, or $ 10 a day to visit the sates parks. Perhaps we can implement a similar program for beach driving, along with a brochure with driving etiquette and rules of the beach. These might include stay off the dunes, stay off the clam beds, and don't park in the middle of the beach approach. I do not believe full-time residents of the peninsula should have to pay this though — call it a tourist fee. This fee will help finance patrols as well as beach cleanup, it may also deter the rowdies from driving on the beach.
I know when a local is driving and when it is an out-of-towner. 99% of the locals treat the beach with respect and mostly adhere to the speed limit.
Also, I am no way opposed to driving on the beach, I only believe it can be managed better. This is truly a great part of Washington and we need to start looking after it. I am interested in what the local residents have to say on this as well.
