The Chinook Food Bank was informed last week by the Corder Foundation that once again all three of local food banks will be receiving matching funds up to $10,000 per food bank. The deadline for donations is Dec. 28.
In Chinook, current numbers were 71 households in October and 90 in November. Uncertainty of what the future holds may cause these numbers to climb higher. The days of operation in Chinook are the first and third Thursday of every month from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. We are located behind the Chinook School Event Center.
This is an opportunity to double your gift from the heart.
Send your donation to: Chinook Food Bank, P.O. Box 243 Chinook, WA 98614;
Ilwaco Food Bank, P.O. Box 494 Ilwaco, WA 98624; or Ocean Park Food Bank,
P.O. Box 907 Ocean Park, WA 98640. Please indicate on your donation, FOOD BANK. Stay safe. Thank you and Merry Christmas
KATHY HUGHES
Chinook Food Bank Volunteer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.