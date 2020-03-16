Once again Carolyn Long is pushing her socialist agenda after failing in 2018. She is supporting the socialist proposal of Medicare for all including illegal aliens in our state. This of course is not an acceptable proposal, because it is unaffordable. Our taxes would go up by over 45% to even attempt to pay for this ridiculous agenda.
Long also supports open borders, which would allow millions of foreign-born people to enter our country most of them have never been vaccinated for any diseases. We currently are trying to control who enters our southern border and Homeland Security recently reported that hundreds Chinese nationals were caught trying to enter our country illegally. With the Wuhan virus now a world pandemic, it is imperative that we stop all foreigners from trying to sneak across our borders.
Carolyn Long is not the person we want representing our district, Jaime Herrera Beutler is strong on border security and supports an effort to make health insurance affordable and with coverage for preexisting conditions.
We can’t afford to have a socialist who will allow open borders and bankrupt the country with Medicare for all. Once a socialist always a socialist. Say so long to Long and let’s support Jaime Herrera Beutler for re-election in November.
Let’s all pray that this horrible Wuhan virus is wiped out soon so we can all go back to living our normal lives.
R A. CICERELLE
Ocean Park
