The City of Long Beach and Pacific County need to step up to the plate and hire a large cleanup crew for the 5th of July. Local government has relied unfairly on the fabulous Grass Roots Garbage Gang volunteers for many years to clean up a million-dollar mess.
The vast majority of the GRGG volunteers are not available this year. It is important to stress that these important community volunteers never signed up for the post 4th of July trash disaster on our beach which includes gross beach latrines, thousands of pounds of plastic, deserted barbecues, dangerous fire pits, mattresses and other disgusting messes left behind by disrespectful users. The last time the 4th was on a Saturday, 37 tons of trash was left on the beach.
If the city, county and state are going to support the use of personal fireworks and utilization of the beach for this annual celebration, they must provide contractors for clean-up. They cannot rely on volunteers, period. There are ways to fund the cleanup. I have heard no realistic plans for cleaning up the mess. “Pack it in, Pack it out” may be second nature for thoughtful people but handing out trash bags, dumpsters and flyers about cleaning up obviously has not worked effectively in the past if there are 20 to 37 tons of trash left behind.
Additionally, rumor has it that a car club has planned a 4th of July cruise through Long Beach involving, according to the car club organizer, a reported 1,700 interested participants. This rumor has been verified by several people who have spoken with this organizer. Even if a couple hundred extra vehicles cruising through the already crowded streets on the 4th of July will have major impact. With the restaurants at 75%, no sanctioned additional food carts allowed by the county, few public restrooms and lodging at 100% occupancy, I truly hope this is only a rumor. Or that it rains.
Garbage on the beach is unsanitary, unnecessary, unsightly, and terrible for our citizen’s morale and for tourism. Please tell us that there is a plan to hire workers to clean up the post 4th mess. You have just a few days left to figure it out.
SUSIE GOLDSMITH
Owner of Boreas Bed and Breakfast Inn
Long Beach
