In early March we submitted our reasons for a ban on the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks for the voters guide:
The Long Beach Peninsula, our home, is beautiful and surrounded by nature. What we all love about the Peninsula is depicted in the images of natural splendor that are used by merchants and the tourism bureau to attract people to visit here; endless beaches, families exploring together, and abundant wildlife. Fireworks do not support this image.
Every year, fireworks wreak havoc on humans and nature alike. According to the Visitor Bureau survey, 41.2% of our small businesses want a ban because they lose business or are forced to close during the holiday. Residents experience fireworks shaking their windows and landing on their roofs, decks, and yards. Veterans who served in combat, wildlife, and pets are all traumatized by the sporadic flashes of light and explosive booms. More frequent hot dry summers have created a tinderbox. Many residents, rather than enjoying the holiday, leave town or spend days watering their roofs and yards to protect them from fire. Fire could quickly sweep through the Peninsula destroying property and lives. Evacuation would be difficult as there are only two roads out.
Towns have successfully banned fireworks, created new traditions, and have enjoyed increased visitorship and a thriving economy as a result. We, too, can accomplish this and ensure the wellbeing of all residents and businesses.
A yes vote was supported by a coalition of neighbors, community groups, animal/nature advocates, elected officials, and local businesses.
Both commissioners and city council members have ignored the concerns and suffering of their constituents for far too long. And now a majority of those who voted have said Yes! to a ban in both the city and county.
Voters have approved, as written on the ballot, that “the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks be prohibited in the City of Long Beach and the Peninsula.” We ask the city and the county now to enact this ban, with no modifications.
