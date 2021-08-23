While I was not at all surprised to find a letter in the Observer ranting about “freedom” in the all-too-familiar voice of our local Trumpistas/anti-vaxxers, I was curious about the writer’s use of the “classics” in defense of his position. Leaving aside the habitual use of the 1776 Revolution which cast the British as liberals and the American Patriots as staunch conservatives (actually not a total exaggeration), the writer referred to the “classics” including “1984,” “Animal Farm” and “Brave New World.” He seemed to think that “classics” referred to the works into the anti-Communist canon of the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, not understanding that these works were (mis)interpreted by critics and teachers who bought into the culture of the Cold War between the USA and the USSR (1946-1991). In fact, George Orwell, when asked how “1984” could be so powerful when he’d never visited the USSR, said that he was writing about the UK in the near future!
More to the point, the term “classics” has for over 1,000 years, since the revival of ancient learning in medieval Europe, referred to the great works in ancient Greek and Latin, for example Homer, Hesiod and Sappho in Greek and Catullus Ovid and Virgil in Latin. For most of my lifetime, a debate has raged in schools and universities over whether those “classics” should be taught to modern students or whether the emphasis should be largely on “modern” literature, that is, books written in the vernacular languages of the modern world including “non-Western” books from the Americas, Asia, Africa and so on. I am generally a partisan of this later point of view, but I respect the “classics” as a base upon which “modern” cultures were generally built.
My mother emigrated from Ukraine to the United States in the early 1920s. She was forced to learn English very quickly. Being a good student, she was able to graduate with honors from primary school in 1928 with a first prize in English: a huge volume of Shakespeare’s plays. She went on in high school to study Latin. After she’d mastered that, she worked part time as a tutor for English-speaking kids who needed Latin for Catholic school and/or for university education. My brother and I used to be amused by her quaint English but even more when this tiny foreign-born woman would walk around chanting Arma virumque cano, troiae qui primus ab oris lavinioque — “I sing of arms and a man, who first came from Troy to the Lavinian (Latin) shore...” the famous beginning of Virgil’s “Aeneid.”
Even she knew that the “classics” did not refer to George Orwell and gang. History extends back further than 1948 or even before 1776, when, according to some, our patriots seized the airports and radio stations.
BARRY FRUCHTER
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.