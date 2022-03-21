My name is Stephanie Fritts Sotka. After 20-plus years working in Pacific County public safety, I am now (post-retirement) a Wahkiakum County resident and voter. That said, I own and pay property taxes on properties in Pacific County. My children attended school in the Ocean Beach School District (K-12, graduating from Ilwaco High School) and I have two grandsons who are currently enrolled as well. I encourage Pacific County voters to support the bond for the following reasons:
1. Co-location of schools has the potential to save $500,000 in operating expenses per year.
2. Co-location of schools will provide centralized district emergency planning and response, no matter what the hazard. Imagine trying to support an emergency response in today's configuration following a major disaster. The manner in which schools are currently configured would obviously result in duplication of effort and work in a county and district that has too few resources to begin with. Truly, we are doing our community a disservice by expecting the school district to support such a plan.
3. Co-location of schools in Ilwaco places the school in a location proximate to other vital community resources such as Ocean Beach Hospital. Ideas for shared resources could include a student health clinic and shared teaching resources.
4. Co-located schools provide opportunities to model cooperation, respect, partnership and compromise among our children.
5. Co-location of schools does not change the "heart of the community." Currently, schools are not used as community centers or hubs but once the schools are co-located there is a likely possibility that the buildings in Long Beach and Ocean Park could morph into something of that nature. These are creative communities!
Further, expecting a detailed level plan at this point in time is unworkable and expensive (e.g., detailed architectural and engineering plans). What the school district is really asking of taxpayers is that a budget be established which will provide district personnel and the school board the ability to come up with the detailed plan within a budgetary scope and some specific guidelines, along with the ability to adjust to changing circumstances.
I recognize that this will require compromise — but not impossible ones. It's time for our community to challenge itself and allow for growth.
